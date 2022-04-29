By Joshua Manning • 29 April 2022 • 13:20

Russia and China refuse to sign "Declaration for the Future of the Internet" proposed by US and EU

Russia and China have refuse to sign the “Declaration for the Future of the Internet” proposed by US and EU, alongside other countries.

On Thursday, 28, April, member states of the European Union, the United States and 32 other countries signed a new “Declaration for the Future of the Internet.”The move aims to combat the rising pattern of nations blocking part of their internet access or access to other nations’ websites.

The agreement which is three pages long seeks to promote an “open, free, global, interoperable, reliable and secure” internet. Their vision as stated on the agreement reads: