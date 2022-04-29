Trending:

Russia and China refuse to sign “Declaration for the Future of the Internet” proposed by US and EU

By Joshua Manning • 29 April 2022 • 13:20

Russia and China refuse to sign "Declaration for the Future of the Internet" proposed by US and EU

Russia and China have refuse to sign the “Declaration for the Future of the Internet” proposed by US and EU, alongside other countries.

On Thursday, 28, April, member states of the European Union, the United States and 32 other countries signed a new “Declaration for the Future of the Internet.”The move aims to combat the rising pattern of nations blocking part of their internet access or access to other nations’ websites.

The agreement which is three pages long seeks to promote an “open, free, global, interoperable, reliable and secure” internet. Their vision as stated on the agreement reads:


  • Human rights and fundamental freedoms, and the well-being of all individuals are protected and promoted;
  • All can connect to the Internet, no matter where they are located, including through increased access, affordability, and digital skills;
  • Individuals and businesses can trust the safety and the confidentiality of the digital technologies they use and that their privacy is protected;
  • Businesses of all sizes can innovate, compete, and thrive on their merits in a fair and competitive ecosystem;
  • Infrastructure is designed to be secure, interoperable, reliable, and sustainable;
  • Technology is used to promote pluralism and freedom of expression, sustainability, inclusive economic growth, and the fight against global climate change.

The Declaration for the Future of the Internet was not signed by a number of countries including, Russia, China, India, Brazil, Nigeria, Philippines and Turkey .

China has reportedly monitored its citizens by using the internet in the past, as well as blocking many western websites, making them inaccessible to Chinese citizens, providing a possible reason for its refusal to sign the document. Russia, which is currently in the middle of a war with Ukraine, has also refused to sign, fearing that Western powers will use it to undermine their political moves.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


 

 

 


FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Joshua Manning

Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading

Breaking News

Close
BREAKING UPDATE: Russian missile strike on Ukraine's capital Kyiv claims the life of Journalist Vira Hyrych