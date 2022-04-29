By Joshua Manning • 29 April 2022 • 13:20
Russia and China refuse to sign "Declaration for the Future of the Internet" proposed by US and EU
On Thursday, 28, April, member states of the European Union, the United States and 32 other countries signed a new “Declaration for the Future of the Internet.”The move aims to combat the rising pattern of nations blocking part of their internet access or access to other nations’ websites.
The agreement which is three pages long seeks to promote an “open, free, global, interoperable, reliable and secure” internet. Their vision as stated on the agreement reads:
The Declaration for the Future of the Internet was not signed by a number of countries including, Russia, China, India, Brazil, Nigeria, Philippines and Turkey .
China has reportedly monitored its citizens by using the internet in the past, as well as blocking many western websites, making them inaccessible to Chinese citizens, providing a possible reason for its refusal to sign the document. Russia, which is currently in the middle of a war with Ukraine, has also refused to sign, fearing that Western powers will use it to undermine their political moves.
