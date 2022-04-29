Russian retaliation: Donetsk rocked by missile strikes as oil depot burns in Ukraine.

By Matthew Roscoe • 29 April 2022 • 7:28

The explosion at the depot in Ukraine comes after major fuel depots and other unexplained fires have broken out in Russia recently.

DONETSK, a major economic, industrial and scientific centre of Ukraine, has been rocked by missile strikes overnight as an oil depot burns on Friday, April 29 – in potential Russian retaliation attacks after major fuel depots exploded in Putin’s country recently.

Unverified video footage circulating online shows a fire at an oil depot in the Kirovsky district of Donetsk, which was reportedly “hit by a missile strike by Russian forces.”

The oil depot in occupied #Donetsk was occupied. The fire broke out at dawn in the Kirov district of the city. This was reported by locals on the Internet. The reasons are currently unknown. pic.twitter.com/PeDdHYZw0P — Anonymous Operations (@AnonOpsSE) April 29, 2022

According to various media reports, airstrikes also hit a railroad car and railroad tracks after shelling hit near the Lyman train station in the Donetsk Oblast of Ukraine.

VIDEO: Railroad car engulfed in flames after shelling in Lyman, Ukraine. A railroad car and nearby tracks are engulfed in flames after shelling hit near the Lyman train station in the Donetsk Oblast of Ukraine#UkraineWar #Ukrainian #UkraineRussianWar #donesk pic.twitter.com/gZQK2XjsNG — Dhakad India (@dhakadndia) April 29, 2022

According to the latest British defence ministry intelligence update on April 29, the attack on the Donetsk could be explained by Putin’s desire to take the Donbas region.

“The Battle of Donbas remains Russia’s main strategic focus, in order to achieve its stated aim of securing control over the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts,” the British Ministry of Defence said.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 29 April 2022 Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/94lb8T09GX 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/Shgw19Ejz0 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 29, 2022

The oil depot attack in Ukraine comes after several huge fires raged in Russia in recent days.

Media reports have suggested that Ukrainian drones have been behind recent fires at two oil depots and a ‘top-secret’ defence facility in Russia.

On April 25, ‘drones from Ukraine’ were the apparent cause of two huge fires at oil facilities in Bryansk, Russia.

One of the oil depots is believed to be connected to the world’s longest oil pipeline (Druzhba) feeding Russian oil to Europe, while another explosion caused a fire at a military facility.

Prior to this, a blaze ripped through a ‘top-secret’ defence facility in the Russian city of Tver, reportedly killing 25 people on April 21.

