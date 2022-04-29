By Joshua Manning • 29 April 2022 • 12:49

Spanish National Police issue further warning on toxic caterpillars that pose LETHAL threat to dogs Credit: Twitter @policia

The Spanish National Police have issued a further warning on toxic caterpillars that pose a lethal threat to dogs if eaten.

The processionary caterpillar is native to North Africa, The Middle East, Southern Europe and the Southern Mediterranean area. It lives in tent-like nests that are found high in pine trees and uses its hairs, which contain an irritant chemical known as “Thaumetopoein”, to defend itself against predators. This chemical can cause rashes in humans, as well as allergic reactions in some cases. It is this same chemical that can cause lethal problems in dogs who ingest the caterpillar, prompting the warning issued by the Spanish National Police.

The Spanish National Police took to Twitter on Friday 29 April stating: “Be very careful if you are walking in areas with pine trees and you come across caterpillars. The Processionary Caterpillar is deadly to dogs and dangerous to children.”

If you come into contact with the caterpillar please:

-Do not rub the area.

-Wash with water.

-Go to the doctor/veterinarian.”

La oruga #procesionaria 🐛 puede ser mortal☠ para los perros🐶 y peligrosa para los niños👧🧒 Ten cuidado sobre todo si vas por pinares🌲 En caso de contacto⤵

– no frotar la zona

– lavar con #agua

– acudir al médico/veterinario pic.twitter.com/IQsd6mkgHh — Policía Nacional (@policia) April 29, 2022

Credit: Twitter @policia

The warning follows a warning issued last month and comes before the arrival of the sunnier weather, which increases the likelihood of encountering the toxic caterpillars, who are not seen as frequently during the colder and rainier periods of the year.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.