Strike action by Budweiser and Stella workers could see UK beer shortages

By Chris King • 29 April 2022 • 21:00

Photo of Budweiser bottles. Credit: Wikipedia - Dorisall CC BY-SA 3.0

Beer drinkers in the UK could face shortages as Budweiser and Stella workers threaten strike action

Looming strike action that is being threatened next month by workers at a factory in Samlesbury, near Preston, could see British beer drinkers face shortages. The Lancashire factory brews the popular brands of Budweiser, Boddingtons, Stella Artois, Export Pale Ale, and Becks.

Pay talks between the Budweiser Brewing Group and the union representing 250 workers, GMB, have reportedly broken down. An overtime ban is apparently due to begin on May 11 as employees look to pursue alternative industrial action. They will also refuse to complete face-to-face handovers or take part in training.

GMB revealed that for 2022 and 2023, workers had been offered a pay rise of 3 per cent by the employers, combined with an increase in rates for working overtime.

“They are choosing to ignore workers and put profit before people with this derisory pay offer. Workers are rightly angry and if this strike goes the distance Budweiser could face a summer beer drought”, said GMB organiser, Stephen Boden.

Local newspaper, the Lancashire Telegraph, was told by ABInBev, the company that owns the Budweiser Brewing Group, “We are hopeful that through continued open dialogue we can still reach a mutually acceptable way forward which will avoid industrial action. The teams have plans in place to minimise the impact on customers”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

