The price of electricity in Spain and Portugal on Saturday, April 30

The average price of electricity in the wholesale market in Spain and Portugal will fall this Saturday, April 30, for the second consecutive day. A drop of 13.21 per cent compared to this Friday 29, will once again lower the level below the €200/MWh mark.

According to published data by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), and collected by Europa Press, the average price of the ‘pool’ this Saturday will be €186.45/MWh, which is €28.39 euros less than today’s €214.84/MWh.

Saturday’s minimum price will be between 5pm and 6pm, at €138/MWh, while the maximum for the day will be €232.01/MWh, registered between 9pm and 10pm.

Compared to a year ago, the average price of electricity this Saturday will be 135.15 per cent more expensive than the €79.29/MWh of April 30, 2021.

These prices of the ‘pool’ have a direct impact on the regulated rate – the so-called PVPC – to which almost 11 million households in the country are subscribed, and serve as a reference for the other 17 million who have contracted their supply in the free market.

In fact, the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) has verified that in 2021, around 1.25 million people switched from the PVPC to a rate in the free market at a fixed price.