Spain: Urgent appeal to find missing two-year-old

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 29 April 2022 • 7:51

Urgent appeal to find missing two-year-old Source: Guardia Civil Twotter page

A two-year-old went missing in Madrid eight days ago with police now appealing for help if anyone might have seen her or know something.

It is not known why the appeal has come so late but it would suggest that police believe the child is still alive and may have been removed from the area.

