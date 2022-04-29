Spain: Urgent appeal to find missing two-year-old

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 29 April 2022 • 7:51
Urgent appeal to find missing two-year-old
Source: Guardia Civil Twotter page
It is not known why the appeal has come so late but it would suggest that police believe the child is still alive and may have been removed from the area.
🆘#URGENTE ⚠#AlertaDesaparición
ANNA tiene 2 años y ha #desaparecido en #ColladoVillalba #Madrid
Ayúdanos ¿tienes información? llama:📞062 📞091 📞112#Colabora ¡Haz RT! puedes ayudar mucho.pic.twitter.com/bUU13dJfQb
— Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) April 28, 2022
🆘#URGENTE ⚠#AlertaDesaparición
ANNA tiene 2 años y ha #desaparecido en #ColladoVillalba #Madrid
Ayúdanos ¿tienes información? llama:📞062 📞091 📞112#Colabora ¡Haz RT! puedes ayudar mucho.pic.twitter.com/bUU13dJfQb
— Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) April 28, 2022
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.