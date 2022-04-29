Use Google, have an Android phone or Gmail account? You can hide personal details

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 29 April 2022 • 10:53

Use Google, have an Android phone or Gmail account? You can now hide your personal details Source: Hebi B

Hot on the heels of Google’s announcement earlier this week that they are introducing a reject all button, the company has now said you can all your personal details from public if you use Google, have an Android phone or Gmail account.

It will also now be easier to delete personal information from Google’s search results with users now able to ask the US technology giant to hide phone numbers and home addresses.

If you have a Gmail, you can also ask for the account name to be erased from view making it much harder for strangers to track it down. Although not strictly new with users having long been able to have details such as bank accounts and credit cards removed from view for some time, the ability to have other details will be a boon for those plagued by spam.

A Google blog post said: “Under this new policy expansion, people can now request removals of additional types of information when they find it in Search results, including personal contact information like a phone number, email address, or physical address.

“The policy also allows for the removal of additional information that may pose a risk for identity theft, such as confidential log-in credentials, when it appears in Search results.”

Removing your details

Although Google says it is making the changes after user feedback, it is known that it has been under pressure from privacy groups and governments to do more to protect the general public.

To have your details removed you have to go to Google’s dedicated webpage and complete the “removal request” form.

Google reminded users that: “It’s important to remember that removing content from Google Search won’t remove it from the internet, which is why you may wish to contact the hosting site directly, if you’re comfortable doing so.”

Google certainly could’ve made this process easier, but something is better than nothing now that you can hide your personal details if you use Google, have an Android phone or Gmail account.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.