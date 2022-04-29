By Laura Kemp • 29 April 2022 • 10:37
WATCH: School children cheer up elderly man with Dementia every day. Image - TikTok Megan A Nunez
Every day, Mr Gene makes his way outside at the same time although, due to his Dementia, he isn’t sure why – until the children turn up. TikTok user and neighbour of Mr Gene, Megan A Nunez, has been documenting the unlikely friendships and her videos have been doing the rounds on social media and news networks.
It’s so important to remember that elderly people with Alzheimer’s and Dementia need love and compassion, even if they forget about the interaction.
Watch the video here:
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.