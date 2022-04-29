By Laura Kemp • 29 April 2022 • 10:37

WATCH: School children cheer up elderly man with Dementia every day. Image - TikTok Megan A Nunez

An elderly man with Dementia is greeted by a group of children on their way home from school every day – watch how he lights up talking to them!

Every day, Mr Gene makes his way outside at the same time although, due to his Dementia, he isn’t sure why – until the children turn up. TikTok user and neighbour of Mr Gene, Megan A Nunez, has been documenting the unlikely friendships and her videos have been doing the rounds on social media and news networks.

It’s so important to remember that elderly people with Alzheimer’s and Dementia need love and compassion, even if they forget about the interaction.

Watch the video here:

