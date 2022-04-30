By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 April 2022 • 11:00

13-year-old with cerebral palsy gets a special birthday gift from Amazon Source: Amazon

Amazon made a 13-year-old’s day when they delivered a very special birthday present for the youngster who suffers from cerebral palsy.

According to his mom, the young man who is non-verbal, is besotted with Amazon vans and Amazon drivers so she made a quick call to the company to see what they could do. And they delivered.

Ozzy Wedeking, answered the door on his birthday to find Amazon deliver driver, Alexander Ponce on his doorstep.

Ponce said to Ozzy: “Hello! I’m here for Ozzy. I have a very special delivery:

He then handed over a package to Ozzy and said: “Here you go, buddy. Happy birthday!”

Ozzy opened the package to find his very own Amazon badge, delivery vest and more. Ponce invited him to put all the Amazon gear on and to go and have a look at his van.

They spent a good few minutes looking at the van, the inside, the equipment and everything on board before posing for some photos.

Wedeking’s mother said: “For him to get to go into a van and to meet a driver up close and to have his own gear is a really special treat for him.”

For Ponce he said that although the young man could not tell me how special the occasion was for him, it was written all over his face.

For most of us working an Amazon delivery driver is just another job, but for the 13-year-old with cerebral palsy it is a special day specifically as the young lad may never get to work in one because of his disabilities. But it’s also good to know that sometimes a profit driven company like Amazon can have a softer more humane side to it, well done to those involved.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.