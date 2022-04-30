A treat for petrolheads as Ferraris visit Mojacar at the start of their Almeria tour

By Linda Hall • 30 April 2022 • 10:42

FERRARI INVASION: Rain did not deter enthusiasts waiting at Mojacar’s Parque Comercial Photo credit: Mojacar Informa

MEMBERS of Passione Rossa, the Italian Ferrari-owners’ club, visited Mojacar with more than 40 luxury cars on April 28.

Almeria was the club’s choice for the Ferrari Western Tour 2022, the world’s largest Ferrari meeting outside Italy, organised by Passione Rossa, the UNED open university and provincial council, the Diputacion.

The cars – a selection of different models from varying eras which included Ferrari’s first hybrid model – reached the province after setting out from Rome and making a stopover in Barcelona.

Mojacar was the first the stop in the Ferraris’ tour through the province and despite the rain, numerous fans turned out to admire the cars as they entered the Parque Comercial car park.

It was here that the Ferrari Western Tour 2022 got off to its official start, welcomed by Mojacar councillors Francisco Garcia Cerda, Raquel Belmonte and Pedro Torres who were there to greet the cars, their drivers and Fabio Barone, Passione Rossa’s president.

He was accompanied by Antonio Satacroce, Ferrari’s Spanish delegate, who presented Mojacar town hall with a commemorative plaque in recognition of the municipality’s “contribution, commitment, dedication and efforts” in arranging the meeting with the Ferrari-owners.

As Mojacar town hall sources pointed out afterwards, the Ferrari Western Tour is being covered both by the Italian and international sports media, providing invaluable indirect advertising for the municipality and all of Almeria.