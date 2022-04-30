BREAKING NEWS: Katie Kenyon: Body of a woman found in search for missing mother-of-two

By Fergal MacErlean • 30 April 2022 • 14:39
Katie Kenyon was named and pictured in a Tweet by the police force.
Katie, 33, from Padiham, Burnley, was reported missing after being last seen at around 9.30am on Friday, April 22, in Lancashire.
It is believed she travelled that morning in a Ford Transit van that left Burnley towards the Bolton-by-Bowland area of north Lancashire.
On Saturday, on Twitter, Lancashire Police said: “We can sadly confirm that our officers searching for missing Katie Kenyon have found the body of a woman.
“Our officers made the discovery last night [Friday, April 29] in an area of the Forest of Bowland after receiving new information about a location where Katie could be.”
In a statement, Lancashire Police said: “At this stage although we are not in a position to formally confirm the woman’s identity, we do believe the body is that of Katie.
“Her family have been told and they continue to be supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts are with them at this time.”
Katie´s ex-boyfriend, Andrew Burfield, 50, appeared at Preston Crown Court, via videolink from HMP Preston on Friday charged with murder.
Judge Medland QC set a date for him to return to court on August 22 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
A trial will take place on November 14 2022, with Burfield remanded in custody until then.
Originally from Dublin, Fergal is based on the eastern Costa del Sol and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
