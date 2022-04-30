BREAKING NEWS: Neil Parish MP: I’m resigning after porn moment of madness

By Fergal MacErlean • 30 April 2022 • 16:14

Neil Parish has told the BBC he is resigning as an MP after saying he watched pornography two times in the House of Commons.

Neil Parish – the MP for Tiverton and Honiton in Devon – said it had been a “moment of madness” and “I was not proud of what I was doing”.

He claims the first time was accidental after he was searching online for “tractors”, but he admits the second time was deliberate.

He was suspended by the Conservative Party on Friday over the allegations.

An exclusive from the Mirror on Wednesday, April 27, revealed that the ‘frontbencher’ was watching the adult material while sitting next to a female colleague during the last few months.

In an exclusive interview with BBC South West, Parish revealed why he was standing down: “The situation was that – funnily enough it was tractors I was looking at.

“I did get into another website that had a very similar name and I watched it for a bit which I shouldn’t have done.

“But my crime – biggest crime – is that on another occasion I went in a second time.”

Asked if that was deliberate he said: “That was deliberate… that was sitting waiting to vote on the side of the chamber.”

He added: “What I did was absolutely totally wrong.

“I was wrong, I was stupid, I lost sense of mind,” he said.

He told the BBC he was apologising: “I make a full apology. A total full apology. It was not my intention to intimidate.”

