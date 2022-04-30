British Virgin Islands Premier charged with drug trafficking and money laundering crimes

By Fergal MacErlean • 30 April 2022 • 11:30

Image: BVI Premier Andrew Fahie. Credit: Government of the Virgin Islands.

Federal prosecutors in Miami have charged Andrew Fahie and two others with cocaine trafficking and money laundering crimes, the US Justice Department has said.

Andrew Fahie and the British Virgin Islands port director, Oleanvine Maynard, were charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Florida on Friday, April 29.

They were arrested the previous day by US Drug Enforcement Administration agents in Miami.

On Friday, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she was “appalled” by the allegations.

The arrested men reportedly went to a Miami airport to check on a huge cash payment that was promised them by an undercover US operative pretending to be a Mexican cartel member.

The U.S. informant, who claimed to be working for the Sinaloa cartel, promised to pay the premier and port director $700,000 at first and millions later.

This was, reportedly, their cut of planned cocaine shipments as noted in recorded meetings in the British Virgin Islands and Miami in March and April, according to documents filed in Miami federal court.

Fahie, 51, and Maynard, were arrested by Drug Enforcement Administration agents when the foreign officials went to Miami-Opa-locka Executive Airport to check out the $700,000 cash payment on an airplane that they believed was destined for the British Virgin Islands (BVI), according to an affidavit.

The son of BVI’s port director, Kadeem Maynard, was also arrested and charged in connection with the undercover DEA case.

Sky News reports that an inquiry – not linked to Fahie’s charges or his initial arrest – has concluded the BVI should have its constitution suspended, elected government dissolved and be taken under direct rule from London.

