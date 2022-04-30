By Chris King • 30 April 2022 • 0:42

Covid figures in Spain on Friday, April 29.

Covid figures in Spain on Friday, April 29, released by the Ministry of Health



The Ministry of Health today, Friday, April 29, released its twice-weekly Covid figures in Spain, with data collected from the autonomous communities. A total of 62,695 new cases of Covid-19 have been added this Friday. This is compared to 49,143 on the same day last week, of which 29,284 have occurred in people over 60 years of age.

Since the start of the pandemic in Spain, the total number of infections stands at 11,896,152, according to official statistics. The incidence in people over 60 years of age stands at 676.43 in the last 14 days per 100,000, compared to 608.16 last Tuesday 26. In the past 14 days, a total of 83,323 positives have been registered in this age group.

Another 229 new deaths have been added. According to data collected by the Ministry of Health, this means that a total of 104,456 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the virus arrived in Spain. In the seven days, 252 people with a confirmed positive have died in Spain.

There are currently 6,362 patients hospitalised and positive for Covid-19 throughout Spain (6,455 on Tuesday), with another 329 in the ICU (364 on Tuesday). The capacity of beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 5.12 per cent (5.22 per cent on Tuesday), and in ICUs at 3.66 per cent (4.05 per cent on Tuesday).

Between April 19 and 25, the autonomous communities carried out 194,500 diagnostic tests on people over 60 years of age. Of this total, 103,642 were PCR, and another 90,858 antigen tests, with an overall rate per 100,000 inhabitants of 1,578.98.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate stands at 28 per cent, up from 26.18 per cent last Tuesday. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this figure should be below 5 per cent to consider the spread of the virus as ‘controlled’, as reported by granadadigital.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.