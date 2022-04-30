Dog owner killed by his own pet in Castellon province

By Chris King • 30 April 2022 • 20:01

Photo of Guardia Civil officer and vehicle. Credit: Guardia Civil

Guardia Civil investigating after a dog owner was killed by his own pet in the Castellon town of Nules



The Guardia Civil in the Castellon town of Nules is investigating the death today, Saturday, April 30, of a 26-year-old man who was allegedly attacked by his own dog. Sources close to the case confirmed that the dog was a large pit bull breed.

This tragic incident reportedly occurred at the man’s home on Calle San Agustin late last night, Friday 29. At this point, it is unknown why the animal attacked and killed its owner. A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out on the deceased.

An investigation has been launched by the Guardia Civil to establish the circumstances surrounding this event. “We have never seen a case like this before. We have had cases of dogs that have bitten their owners or other people, but never one that has killed their own master”, a source told msn.com.

Meanwhile, the animal has been placed in the facilities of Serproanimal de Vinaros under the custody of Nules Council. Presumably, the consistory of the locality of the Plana Baixa or the judge in charge of the case will determine the fate of the dog.

