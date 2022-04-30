Football agent Mino Raiola dead aged 54

By Chris King • 30 April 2022 • 18:39

Mini Raiola, top football agent, passes away aged 54

Mino Raiola, the Dutch-Italian football agent has passed away today, Saturday, April 30, at the age of 54. Earlier in the week, his death had been prematurely reported by an Italian news outlet, but this time his family has confirmed the news.

In a statement posted on Twitter, his family said, “His presence will be forever missed. In infinite sorrow, we share the passing of the most caring and amazing football agent that ever was. Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realised it”.

“Mino touched so many lives through his work and wrote a new chapter in the history of modern football. Mino’s mission of making football a better place for players will continue with the same passion”, they continued.

Adding, “We thank everybody for the huge amount of support received during these difficult times and ask for respect to the privacy of family and friends in this moment of grief”.

Raiola was one of the most prolific football agents ever to grace the business – if not a controversial and influential figure – looking after some of the world’s biggest football stars. His stable included the current Manchester United and France player, Paul Pogba.

He also took care of one of the most sought-after young players, Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, who is reported to be on the verge of a massive transfer this summer. Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was another who made big-money switches to top clubs thanks to the work of Raiola.

Along with his agency, the outspoken Raiola was also president of the Football Forum, representing leading agents and their players. He regularly voiced his distaste for the way in which the world football governing body FIFA operated.

It had been claimed that when Pogba made his £89m (€106.1m) move in 2016 to Man United from Juventus that Raiola earned a massive £41m as his share of the deal (€48.9m). His response to criticism was blunt, “It’s not nice always to hear this same preconception”.

“But maybe the public can also think, ‘If this man is so greedy and so bad, how are his players all happy and stay with him?’. I would be lying if I said it didn’t bother me… how can you judge if I was a good agent for Ibrahimovic? The only one who can judge that is Ibra himself”, he continued.

Adding, “I don’t have power and influence… my job is to get the best deal done for my player. And no more than that. And doing that is to provide him with a whole range of services that people don’t even know. My players don’t call me a parasite, and that’s who I work for. I only care what my players call me”.

