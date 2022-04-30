Helen Skelton claims husband is ‘seeing younger woman’ days after split announcement

By Fergal MacErlean • 30 April 2022 • 14:15

Image: Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton. Credit: @helenskelton, Instagram

Richie Myler has already begun a new relationship with a younger woman just weeks after the marriage ended it has been reported.

Helen Skelton, 38, the Countryfile presenter has been left high and dry for a “younger, successful businesswoman”, The Sun reports in an exclusive on Saturday, April 30.

Myler, 31, the Leeds Rhinos scrum half is “in the early stages of a relationship” with the unnamed woman a source told the newspaper.

The news comes just days after Helen took to Instagram on April 25 to announce that she and her husband Richie had split.

Sharing the news with her fans, Carlisle-born Helen revealed: “Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”

The couple share three children together and married in December 2013.

Only hours before announcing the split Helen commented on the issues and stresses of motherhood. She posted: “A mama is always full of emotions, full of love, full of anxiety and worries, full of exhaustion and lack of energy, full of mum guilt and doubt, full of pride in her kids, full of pure joy.

“She feels it all, that’s the beauty of her, she carries it all too, and yet she gets up every day and does it all over again.”

Back in 2018 speaking to the Northern Echo Helen commented on what makes a happy marriage. She stated: “We only married in 2013 – so ask me the secret in 10 years time.

“Marriages and relationships are not all plain sailing, but we approach it like teamwork.”

