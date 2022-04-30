Huge surge in holiday booking fraud as Brits get scammed

By Fergal MacErlean • 30 April 2022 • 13:24

Credit: Walkerssk

British sunseekers and staycationers are being warned to take care when booking a break this summer, with scams linked to holidays increasing by a third over the last year.

British sunseekers are being targeted Lloyds Bank said in a press release on Saturday, April 30.

Based on analysis of relevant scams reported to Lloyds Bank, fraud relating to flight bookings was up by 13 per cent in the 12 months to March 2022. The average amount lost to a flight scam was £2,955.

Scam reports linked to hotels were up by 18 per cent, with the average amount lost £1,231. Packaged holiday-style scams also saw a 17 per cent increase over the same period, with victims losing £2,342 on average.

The biggest increase came from scams linked to fake caravan bookings, with cases surging by a massive 108 per cent year-on-year. The average amount lost in each case was much lower though, at £374.

Many of these scams start with false adverts on search engines or social media.

Victims often click on a link taking them to a website and believe they are dealing with a legitimate company.

Some fraudsters even lurk on real accommodation listing sites, before convincing victims to transfer cash directly rather than through the official platform.

Liz Ziegler, Fraud Prevention Director at Lloyds Bank, said: “Now that most pandemic restrictions have come to an end, many of us will be looking forward to a more traditional summer holiday this year.

“But with demand soaring and prices rising fast, would-be holidaymakers can’t afford to let their guard down when hunting for the best deals.

“Scammers are ready to cash in on any last minute surge in bookings, so it’s vital that consumers know how to stay safe.

“Book directly with trusted sites or travel agents, avoid following links on social media, and always pay by card for the greatest protection.

“Remember, if it looks too good to be true, it almost certainly is.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.