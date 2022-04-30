By Tamsin Brown • 30 April 2022 • 14:53

International Choir Festival in Alfaz del Pi to raise money for mental health charity. Image: Alfaz del Pi Town Hall

The yearly International Choir Festival in Alfaz del Pi is known for raising money for good causes, and this year proceeds will be going towards AFEM Marina Baixa.

There will be two choir concerts, on May 13 and 14, held in Alfaz del Pi as part of this year’s International Choir Festival. This is one of the most important musical events in the region and is known for its commitment to various different charities. This year, the concerts will be held in aid of AFEM Marina Baixa, an association dedicated to helping people affected by mental illness and their families.

The first concert will take place on Friday, May 13, with performances from the Coral Polifónica L’Alfàs Canta, the Agrupación Coral de Benidorm and the Coro Canto Mundial. The second concert will take place on Saturday, May 14, with a performance from the Coral de la Universitat d’Alacant. Both concerts will be held at the Casa de Cultura in Alfaz del Pi.

The proceeds from both concerts will be donated to AFEM Marina Baixa, an association set up in 1997 to defend the rights of people with mental health problems and their families. They currently offer psychological, social and therapeutic support services, coordinate and refer cases to social and health services, and carry out work involving activities such as psychosocial rehabilitation and awareness-raising on mental illnesses.

Tickets cost €7 and can be purchased at the box office of the Casa de Cultura in Alfaz del Pi from Monday to Friday between 9am and 2pm, with discounts of €2 for young people and pensioners. Those who are unable to attend but still wish to donate can do so at the box office of the Casa de Cultura. Even the smallest contribution is greatly appreciated. More information can be found at https://livemusicalfas.com/.

