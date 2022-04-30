Limaria residents’ ongoing saga to obtain a signal for their mobiles

By Linda Hall • 30 April 2022 • 15:41

LIMARIA: Outlying Arboleas district has been without a mobile phone signal for years Photo credit: Luis Alfonso Fernandez

THE Euro Weekly News recently described the plight of Limaria residents waiting two years for a mobile phone signal.

Our article prompted Limaria resident Bob Saunders to contact the newspaper with details of his experience.

“Actually, it’s more like a decade,” Bob said. “We have lived in Limaria for six years and during that time we have had no mobile service.

“I know there have been several meetings with Arboleas’ mayor, but to no avail.”

Bob explained that the town hall had erected another mast, two metres away from an existing mast.

“And that’s where it stopped. Nothing connected to it. I personally have written to the town hall several times, only to be fobbed off with excuses,” he said.

Bob maintained that was cheaper for the town hall to erect another mast rather than rent the existing mast, which Arboleas does not own.

“All smoke and mirrors, and as I have pointed out to the town hall many a time, they are putting residents’ lives at risk.”

Meanwhile, following an April 22 meeting with Limaria residents, Arboleas mayor Cristobal Garcia Granados confirmed that the town hall had embarked on “an arduous mission” to persuade Movistar to install an antenna.

Like Bob Saunders and the other Limaria residents, Garcia Granados also stressed that the absence of a mobile signal was putting the local population at risk.

“For the wellbeing and safety of our residents, let’s hope for a rapid solution,” he declared.