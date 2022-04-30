By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 April 2022 • 12:55

Malaga man arrested for sexual assault of a disabled woman in the middle of the street Credit: Guardia Civil

Police in Malaga have arrested a 41-year-old man after he was accused of a sexual assault in the middle of Calle Lanuz (street) of a disabled woman on Tuesday April 26th.

The woman, who was walking her dog is known to have mental disabilities, was approached by the man who asked her for money.

He then proposed that they have sex, when she refused he is alleged to have raped her.

An off duty police offer noticed the incident and went to intervene. While he was providing help to the victim he requested some follow the individual after having provided a description of the alleged rapist.

The home of the man was identified and police together with Giardia Civil agents intercepted and arrested him.

He was taken to the police station where he was questioned and jailed.

Local police officers interviewed the 42-year-old woman making sure that they got a full statement from her after accompanying her to hospital where she was checked and treated by both a forensic and medical doctor.

Samples of her clothes were also taken and sent to forensics to enable them to gather further evidence.

The Malaga man has been placed at the mercy of the court, where he will be trialled for the sexual assault of the disabled woman.

