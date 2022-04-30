Noise cameras in fight back against motorists that annoy neighbours´ peace and quiet

By Fergal MacErlean • 30 April 2022 • 12:12

Credit: D30VISUALS, Pexels.

A new trial is to get underway to banish loud engines and exhausts on Britain’s noisiest streets.

Noise cameras will provide evidence for police to take action against rowdy motorists in public and residential spaces, the Department for Transport said in a statement on Saturday, April 30.

A search for Britain’s noisiest streets has been launched by the Department for Transport (DfT) with four areas across England and Wales set to trial new phase 2 technology to help stop rowdy motorists revving their engines unnecessarily or using illegal exhausts.

The technology can automatically detect when vehicles are breaking legal noise requirements.

Police have existing powers, including the ability to issue fines, but currently have trouble gathering evidence.

The latest phase of noise trials builds on a three-year programme to perfect the technology.

Research shows noise pollution can have significant impacts on physical and mental health for local residents – with heart attacks, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and stress all linked to long-term contact with loud environments.

In England alone, the annual social cost of urban road noise has been estimated to be £10 billion.

This is the total economic cost of exposure to noise pollution, including lost productivity from sleep disturbance and health costs from heart attacks, strokes and dementia.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We want those in Britain’s noisiest streets, who are kept up at night by unbearable revving engines and noisy exhausts, to come forward with the help of volunteer areas to test and perfect the latest innovative technology.

“For too long, rowdy drivers have been able to get away with disturbing our communities with illegal noisy vehicles.

“It’s time we clamp down on this nuisance, banish the boy racer and restore peace and quiet to local streets.”

