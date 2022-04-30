Real Madrid clinch LaLiga title in Spain as Carlo Ancelotti makes history

By Chris King • 30 April 2022 • 19:33

Photo of Real Madrid celebrating winning LaLiga. Credit: [email protected]

Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti makes football history as Real Madrid clinch their 35th LaLiga title in Spain



Real Madrid thrashed Espanyol 4-0 today at the Santiago Bernabeu to wrap up their 35th LaLiga title. With four matches still to play, Carlo Ancelotti’s team has an unassailable lead at the top of the table.

Two goals from Rodrygo, and one apiece from Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema sealed a brilliant win against their lacklustre opponents.

At 62 years old, Carlo Ancelotti has achieved an unprecedented fifth title in five different European leagues. The Italian coach has now won the title in 2004 with Milan in Italy, 2010 in England with Chelsea, in France in 2013 with PSG, in 2017 and 2018 in Germany with Bayern Munich, and now today, in Spain.

Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho has managed to win in four different leagues in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain, while Giovani Trapattoni equalled this in Italy, Germany, Portugal and Austria.

Often criticised for the way he sets his teams up, the Italian’s track record as a master tactician can not be questioned as he enters the football record books.

Today’s celebrations will be short and sweet as Ancelotti and his men turn their attention to this Wednesday’s Champions League second-leg tie with Manchester City. They trail 4-3 from last week’s leg at the Etihad in England.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.