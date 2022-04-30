Roses all the way for St George’s Day fundraiser in Albox

By Linda Hall • 30 April 2022 • 17:54

SPANISH CUSTOM: Books and red roses are traditionally gifted on St George’s Day Photo credit: Shelagh Murdoch

THE Almanzora Group of Friends had a great morning on April 23.

The Albox-based association were celebrating St George’s Day as well as Day of the Book and the Rose, when it is customary to give a book and a red rose to loved ones.

“The weather god smiled on us and instead of the forecast rain the sun shone, although it was a little windy,” Shelagh Murdoch told the Euro Weekly News.

“We had some lovely raffle prizes, a superb selection of nibbles, the ever-popular Play your Cards Right, and a football game.

“Juliet Ryall entertained us with music and singing and there were red roses to give away with a book of choice,” Shelagh said.

Last, but far from least, were singing, dancing and recitations from nine talented pupils from the Virgen de Saliente primary school.

“Our sincere thanks to all our volunteers and donors of food, prizes and other items,” Shelagh said.

“As always, your generosity was very much appreciated and contributed to the success of the event.”

All proceeds will go the Albox Ukranian appeal, which has already sent two buses loaded with food and clothing to the Ukrainian border, bringing back 110 people, of whom 95 are living in Albox.

Two more trucks have since repeated the trip with much-needed supplies.

“We have a collection box in our Plaza San Antonio library in Albox for anyone who would like to donate to this worthy cause,” Shelagh said.

For more information about the Almanzora Group of Friends, visit the www.almanzoragof.org website or their Facebook page.