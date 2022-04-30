Ryanair ‘forgets’ 14 passengers at Palma de Mallorca airport

By Chris King • 30 April 2022 • 23:22

Credit: Michael Oldfield, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

14 passengers left stranded at Palma de Mallorca airport after their Ryanair flight ‘forgets’ them and takes off



An error by Ryanair today, Saturday, April 30, resulted in 14 passengers being left stranded at Palma de Mallorca airport in the Balearic Islands. Their flight took off, destined for Malaga, but the airline somehow ‘forgot’ this group of people, and left them behind.

According to what one of the passengers explained to Ultima Hora, everything was going perfectly. They had checked in for Ryanair flight FR 5729, and had already proceeded to their departure gate, C55.

A flight attendant organised all the passengers into groups in order to transfer them via shuttle bus to their aircraft. Due to a shortage of space on the last bus, this group of 14 remained at the terminal, waiting for what they thought would be another bus to collect them. “We saw how the last bus left, and we stayed there waiting”, said the passenger.

After several long minutes had passed, with no sign of another bus, and no information, the expected panic set in that maybe they had been forgotten. Eventually, one of them decided to check online and discovered that their flight had already departed and was in the air.

“I don’t understand how it could have happened. We had passed the QR code at the security check. It should have appeared in the system that we were not on board”, the angry passenger told Ultima Hora.

Ryanair offered to put the group on another flight at 10pm this Saturday evening. Some of them say they have already missed connecting flights to their final destination though. To compensate for their mistake, the airline company gave each one of the group a voucher for €4 to spend in the airport shops during the afternoon, as reported by ultimahora.es.

