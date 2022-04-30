Ryanair unveils top city break destinations for May and June

By Fergal MacErlean • 30 April 2022 • 16:55

The airline is offering a seat sale from May 1 until June 30 to provide cheap European city breaks.

Ryanair has named Nuremberg, Helsinki and beautiful Bordeaux as among its top destinations.

Nuremberg – Germany’s most historic medieval city famed for its arts and culture is a must visit. Explore the old town and take a tour of Nuremburg castle – an impressive 351-metre-tall fortress overlooking the old town which is considered the most important surviving medieval fortress in all of Europe. After the tour, it’s time to discover the city’s Hauptmarkt – the heart of the town bustling with ripe fruits and vegetables, flowers, delicious breads and other tasty treats.

Helsinki – considered the world’s most liveable city – it’s also a perfect unique getaway to discover untouched and exotic nature like nowhere else. Take in the snow-capped mountains and the spectacular aurora borealis or Northern Lights and discover Suomenlinna, a sea fortress built on eight islands. Another must is to sample one of the three million saunas in Finland. Try Loyly – one of the most iconic and well-known public saunas offering visitors sanctuary from the city.

Bordeaux –famed for its wine, Bordeaux has now become a hub for artists & foodies thanks to its growing art scene, small galleries, street markets and Michelin star restaurants and is the perfect mini break destination. Stroll through the streets and take in the 15th and 16th century architecture including the mesmerising Grand Theatre de Bordeaux, Place de la Bourse and Les Alees de Touny.

The seat sale, with fares available from £19.99 for travel from May 1 to June 30, 2022, must be booked before midnight on May 11 on Ryanair.com to avail of the offer.

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, Dara Brady, said: “With so much choice and so little time at our disposal these days, we’ve compiled this shortlist of must-visit European city breaks to help our customers decide where their next well-deserved city break should take them.”

