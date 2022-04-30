Special DGT surveillance campaign on Andalucian roads for May holiday weekend

By Chris King • 30 April 2022 • 4:15

Credit: guardia civil

General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) surveillance campaign in force over the May holiday weekend on Andalucia roads



The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) announced this Friday, April 29, that ‘Special Operation May 1st Bridge – 2022’ will be in force on the roads of Spain during this May ‘bridge’ holiday. It will begin on Friday 29 and continue through to Monday, May 2.

In a statement from the DGT, it indicated that it foresees more than a million long-distance trips being made on Andalucian roads during this period. As the annual national holiday of May 1 falls on a Sunday this year, the holiday has been moved forward to May 2 in several communities.

That will be the case in Andalucia, Aragon, Asturias, Castilla y Leon, Extremadura, Madrid, and Murcia, where the holiday period “will give rise to a period of rest and leisure that will lead to an important movement of vehicles”.

To guarantee the road safety of users, the DGT has indicated that it will activate the “maximum availability” of its human resources. This includes officers of the Guardia Civil’s Traffic Group, civil servants of the Traffic Management Centres, helicopter patrols, and personnel in charge of equipment maintenance and the installation of road measures, who will work to facilitate mobility and fluidity on the roads.

“A special service will be provided before, during, and after each operation”, with the Traffic Management Centres based in Malaga and Sevilla in service 24 hours a day. A total of more than 60 officials and technical personnel will attend to the tasks of supervision, regulation, and information.

Two aerial means headquarters, in conjunction with the helicopters and drones, will cover the main routes used by vehicles throughout Andalucia and will focus on those points where incidents are likely to occur.

Guardia Civil Traffic Police officers will carry out their usual tasks on the road systems. They will conduct help, assistance, and traffic surveillance services throughout the interurban road network of Andalucia, as reported by 101tv.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.