30 April 2022

‘Spring Garden’ concerts to showcase Valencian talent throughout May. Image: Joanbanjo, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Gandia will be hosting the ‘Spring Garden’ concerts every Friday throughout May, with free performances from various Valencian artists.

The Roís de Corella Civic Centre in the País Valencià park in Gandia will be hosting the second edition of ‘Spring Garden’, a series of concerts held each Friday throughout May as part of the cultural and leisure initiative CulturPop.

The concerts will be held on May 6 (Hilari Alonso), 13 (Palabras de Mujer: Aitana Ferrer and Inma Marti), 20 (Virginia Maestro) and 27 (La Ruba) at 8.30pm in a beautiful setting. There is a wide range of musical styles, with Hilari Alonso’s music with its Valencian roots, the latest work from the Gandia band La Ruba, a compilation of poems, ‘Paraules de Dona’ (‘Women’s Words’), by Valencian writers and the unique voice of the winner of Operación Triunfo 2008, Virginia Maestro.

The concerts are being held as part of the Gandia Town Hall’s objectives to diversify cultural spaces and to be able to offer events in different neighbourhoods. The concerts will be free of charge, although space is limited (450-500 people). There is no need to register in advance and people will be welcomed until full capacity is reached.

