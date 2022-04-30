By Chris King • 30 April 2022 • 20:24

The price of electricity in Spain and Portugal on Sunday, May 1, will drop by 4.61 per cent



The average price of electricity in Spain and Portugal in the ‘pool’ this Sunday, May 1, will drop by 4.61 per cent compared to today, Saturday, April 30. This marks a third consecutive day in which the price has fallen.

According to data published by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), it will stand at €177.86/MWh, about nine euros less than today’s average of €186.45/MWh.

Sunday’s minimum will be between 5pm and 6pm, at €95.05/MWh, while the maximum for the day will be €227/MWh, recorded between 9pm and 10pm.

Compared to a year ago, the average price tomorrow will be 199.63 per cent more expensive than the €59.36 of May 1, 2021.

These prices of the ‘pool’ have a direct impact on the regulated rate – the so-called PVPC – to which almost 11 million households in the country are subscribed, and serve as a reference for the other 17 million who have contracted their supply in the free market.

In fact, the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) has verified that in 2021, around 1.25 million people switched from the PVPC to a rate in the free market at a fixed price.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.