UN special envoy Angelina Jolie runs for cover in Ukraine city of Lviv

By Chris King • 30 April 2022 • 21:43

Credit: Facebook - Maya Pidhoretska

Angelina Jolie had to run for cover during a visit to the Ukrainian city of Lviv in her capacity as a UN special envoy



Hollywood film star Angelina Jolie made a visit to the city of Lviv in Ukraine today, Saturday, April 30. The 46-year-old was there in her capacity as a special envoy with the United Nations (UN) Refugee Agency.

An unexpected moment of panic occurred as air raid sirens started to sound. Video footage of Jolie hurriedly moving to safety, accompanied by her entourage, was uploaded onto social media. Members of the public were eventually warned off by a female member of staff who asked them to stop filming the actress.

Ms Jolie did take the time to graciously acknowledge her fans though, waving to them and insisting, ‘I’m okay’, when she was asked. The reasons behind today’s trip to the country have not been revealed, but the Hollywood actress has been involved for several years with the UN’s Refugee Agency.

Maya Pidhorodetska, the Ukrainian woman who earlier posted another video in Facebook, captioned it, in her own language, “Nothing special. Just Lviv. I just went to have coffee. Just Angelina Jolie’, adding, ‘Ukraine is simply supported by the whole world’.

Her footage captured a casually-dressed Angelina Jolie happily walking the streets of the city, chatting to residents of Lviv. MsPidhorodetska’s video, which also shows the actress signing a piece of paper, has notched up more than 19,000 shares on the platform.

Lviv is certainly not the best place to go walkabout having recently come under bombardment by the Russian forces outside the city. Seven people were killed there earlier this month in a missile strike, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

Here is one video of Angelina Jolie in a cafe in Lviv. Video credit: Maya Pidhoretska via Facebook.

⚡️ Actress and filmmaker Angelina Jolie was spotted at a cafe in western Ukrainian city of Lviv on April 30. Jolie is a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Video: Maya Pidhoretska via Facebook. pic.twitter.com/CBtR4HBMNR — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 30, 2022

