By Chris King • 30 April 2022 • 1:51

Video Credit: YouTube 'TIDES - Kat and Cam's Kimberley Adventures'

Watch a video that captured the moment a crocodile tries to leap on board a fishing boat



An incredible video uploaded this April 9 onto YouTube has already racked up more than 213,000 views. It features footage of the heart-stopping moment a crocodile attempts to leap on board a couple’s fishing boat.

The video was shared on the YouTube channel ‘TIDES — Kat and Cam’s Kimberley Adventures’, which belongs to a young Australian couple, Kathryn Dyball and Cameron Bates. They publish their adventures regularly, but this incident with the crocodile must be one of the most terrifying encounters they ever had.

According to the caption accompanying the video, their run-in with the beast occurred in northwestern Australia.

“We packed our 4.6m tinny with 7 jerry cans and swag and sent it over 400km away across the King Sound, and island-hopped our way through the Buccaneer Archipelago in the remote Kimberley. Ft. goldys, northern jewfish, mud crabs, coral trout, and even a cheeky saltwater crocodile that tried to jump into our boat!”

The unlikely moment with the reptile came after Cam had cast a fishing line into the water with what looks like a lure attached. As the camera pans upstream, the crocodile can be seen moving at quite a speed, seemingly chasing the lure.

Just as Cam reels the lure out of the water, the croc seems to hesitate, before actually leaping up and placing its head over the edge of the boat, eventually dropping back into the water. At this point, Cam wasted no time in firing up the boat’s engine to make a hasty escape.

Check out the couple’s channel in YouTube where you can watch videos from their other, not so scary, adventures.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.