A change of scenery for Orihuela’s former mayor, Emilio Bascuñana

By Linda Hall • 01 May 2022 • 19:40

EMILIO BASCUÑANA: Orihuela mayor until April 25 Photo credit: sueldospublicos.com

EMILIO BASCUÑANA, mayor of Orihuela until the April 25 censure motion, is again practising as a doctor.

He has returned to his post at Orihuela’s Alvarez de la Riva health centre, Bascuñana confirmed on April 28.

“I was there by 8 this morning,” he said, explaining that he would coordinate his professional and political activities.


Asked if he would run in next year’s municipal elections, Bascuñana replied that he had a clear idea.

“But circumstances can change.  It wouldn’t make sense to say anything until it was absolutely settled,” he said.


Written by

Linda Hall

Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news.

