A change of scenery for Orihuela’s former mayor, Emilio Bascuñana

By Linda Hall • 01 May 2022 • 19:40
EMILIO BASCUÑANA: Orihuela mayor until April 25
Photo credit: sueldospublicos.com
EMILIO BASCUÑANA, mayor of Orihuela until the April 25 censure motion, is again practising as a doctor.
He has returned to his post at Orihuela’s Alvarez de la Riva health centre, Bascuñana confirmed on April 28.
“I was there by 8 this morning,” he said, explaining that he would coordinate his professional and political activities.
Asked if he would run in next year’s municipal elections, Bascuñana replied that he had a clear idea.
“But circumstances can change. It wouldn’t make sense to say anything until it was absolutely settled,” he said.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.