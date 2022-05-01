By Joshua Manning • 01 May 2022 • 18:00

Bill Gates warns of deadlier covid variant "we haven't seen the worst of it" Credit: Twitter @BillGates

In a new interview Bill Gates has warned the world of a deadlier covid variant.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Microsoft Founder and world renowned Businessman Bill Gates, warned the world of a deadlier covid variant, as he feels the world is not focusing enough attention on the seriousness of the situation.

“It seems wild to me that we could fail to look at this tragedy and not, on behalf of the citizens of the world, make these investments,” he stated.

“The amount of money involved is very small compared to the benefit and it will be a test: can global institutions take on new responsibilities in an excellent way, even in a time period where US-China [relations are] tough, US-Russia is extremely tough?” stated Gates “The current WHO funding is not at all serious about pandemics.”

“We’re still at risk of this pandemic generating a variant that would be even more transmissive and even more fatal,” he said. “It’s not likely, I don’t want to be a voice of doom and gloom, but it’s way above a 5 per cent risk that this pandemic, we haven’t even seen the worst of it.”

“We’re down to the bare minimum, and if the UK cuts more, then others will do as well,” stated Gates. “That would be tragic because all that money saves lives for less than $1,000 per life saved.”

Bill Gates is currently promoting his new book entitled “How to Prevent the Next Pandemic” stating: “I’ve been part of the effort to stop COVID since the early days of the outbreak, working together with experts from inside and out of the Gates Foundation who have been fighting infectious diseases for decades. I’m excited to share what I’ve learned along the way, because our experience with COVID gives us a clear pathway for how to be ready next time.”

