By Joshua Manning • 01 May 2022 • 12:54

BREAKING NEWS: One killed and five injured in helicopter crash at Russian airfield Mogochi Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

On Sunday 1, May, news of a Mi-8 soviet helicopter crash at Mogochi in Zabaikalsky Krai in Russia, surfaced on social media.

“One person died and five were injured when the Mi-8 crashed in the Trans-Baikal Territory (Russia), – the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Territory reported.” read a tweet by one user, showing footage of the burning wreckage of the helicopter, with clouds of black smoke billowing from the wreckage, as what appear to be emergency services or firefighters attend to the scene.

“A hard landing of a MI-8 helicopter followed by a fire occurred today at the Mogochi airfield. In total, there were 15 people on board – a crew of three and 12 firefighters.” read a follow up tweet by the same user.

“Mi-8 helicopter crashed at Mogochi airfield in Zabaikalsky Krai of Russia. 1 dead, 5 wounded” posted @Liveuamap, showing aerial footage of the site where the incident took place.

The Mil Mi-8 helicopter is a medium twin-turbine helicopter, originally designed by the Soviet Union in 1961, that is now produced in Russia.

The news of the helicopter crash follows alleged reports of top Russian Major General Andrey Simonov being killed in an airstrike by Ukrainian forces, as reported by the Ukrainian National Guard on April 30. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have also announced the official figures on combat losses inflicted on Russian Forces during the war.

