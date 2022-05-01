By Joshua Manning • 01 May 2022 • 16:14

BREAKING NEWS: Russian Forces destroy hospitals and throw sick and wounded patients out in the street in occupied territories Credit: Twitter @DI_Ukraine

Russian Forces are destroying hospitals and throwing sick and wounded patients out in the street in occupied territories, as reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

On 1, May, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that Russian Forces are destroying hospitals and throwing sick and wounded patients out in the street, while also destroying other medical infrastructure and stopping treatment.

“Russians are destroying medical infrastructure in the temporarily occupied territories, – Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine,” read a tweet posted by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

The full statement given by the Defence Intelligence read:

“In the occupied territories the Russians are neglecting the medical infrastructure which remains in the occupied territories practically disconnected from medical services. The hospitals are being closed, there are not enough doctors, and delivery of medicines from the territories under Ukrainian control is prohibited.”

“The Starobilska Infectious Diseases Hospital (Luhansk region) has removed all equipment provided in 2014 under the programmes of international donors and the Ukrainian Government. Among the imported equipment are ventilator devices necessary for critical cases of COVID-19 diseases.”

“The regional TB dispensary in Vovchansk (Kharkiv region) refused to provide medical assistance to patients with open tuberculosis and turned them out into the street. The rooms used for treatment of infectious diseases were occupied by injured Russians. Medical personnel are forced to work for the occupants. At the same time, all medics are subjected to a polygraph examination. Those who do not pass are sent to the front line.”

“The Polohivsk central district hospital (Zaporizhia region) has a stockpile of material. The staff is prohibited from providing medical services to the local population.”

“The Oleshkivka district hospital and the Goloya Prystania municipal hospital are forced to provide medical services to the local population. The medical personnel are forbidden to change their permanent place of residence by evacuating to the territory controlled by Ukraine.”

“Without exception, all the hospitals in Balaklava (Kharkiv region) are full of wounded occupants. Medical personnel are being put to work at a moment’s notice. Ukrainian civilians are left without medical assistance.”

