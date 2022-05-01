Daring rescue in Spain’s Alicante after climber injured in abseiling incident

By Alex Glenn • 01 May 2022 • 8:27

Credit: Alicante Fire Brigade

Daring rescue in Spain’s Alicante after a climber was injured in an abseiling incident on Puig Campana.

The daring rescue was made by the emergency services in Alicante on April 30. The climber had been tackling Alicante’s Puig Campana when the incident happened. The 52-year-old man was injured while abseiling.

The Emergency services had to swoop in to rescue the man from the mountainside. He was later transferred to an ambulance so he could be taken to the hospital for further medical treatment. According to the emergency services, the man will recover soon.

Taking to Twitter the Alicante Fire Brigade explained: “Earlier this afternoon we rescued a 52-year-old man climbing Puig Campana, when he was abseiling and suffered an open wound to his foot.

“He was rescued and taken to the Benidorm park for transfer to hospital. He will get better soon!”

A primera hora de esta tarde hemos realizado el rescate de un varón de 52 realizando escalada en el Puig Campana, haciendo rapel se hizo una herida en el pie que quedo abierta. Fue rescatado y llevado al parque de Benidorm para su traslado al hospital. Pronta mejoría ¡#cpba pic.twitter.com/ydJWeSXYoc — Consorcio Bomberos Alicante (@BomberosDipuALC) April 30, 2022

