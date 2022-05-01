By Alex Glenn • 01 May 2022 • 15:55

Credit: Guardia civil Instagram archive

Desperate search for child swept away after father found dead in Spain’s Galicia.

Rescuers are desperately searching for a child who was swept away in Galicia’s Pontevedra. The child was dragged away in the river Miño, at the international bridge of Arbo, on Saturday, April 30.

The strong current also swept away the boy’s father, but according to sources in the emergency services, the father was found dead.

As reported by El Correo: “The rescue work has resumed this Sunday, even with the use of drones, to try to find signs of the child.”

Witnesses had alerted the emergency services at around 7pm on Saturday and said that two people had been swept away by the river.

The young boy is said to have been swimming with his family in the area near the Spanish -Portuguese international bridge. A strong current reportedly nearly claimed the boy’s mother and brother who were also swimming in the river, but they managed to make their way to safety.

