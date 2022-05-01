By Tamsin Brown • 01 May 2022 • 15:54

Glamour Glamour Fashion Show to help raise funds for Help at Home Costa Blanca. Image: Help at Home

Help at Home Costa Blanca will be collaborating with the company Glamour Glamour Fashion Shows on their next fundraising event.

The charity Help at Home Costa Blanca will be holding its next fundraising event from 12pm to 4pm on Thursday, May 12, in collaboration with Glamour Glamour Fashion Shows, a high-quality ladies’ fashion company in Spain. Lunch costs €16 and includes a glass of wine.

The event will take place at Panache Restaurant in Cabo Roig and proceeds will go towards helping those in need in the community. Those wishing to attend are advised to book as soon as possible as the previous event sold out very quickly. Call 645290780 to book. More information, as well as the menu, can be found at https://www.facebook.com/helpathomecaboroig.

The Help at Home volunteers offer short term support and assistance for people of all ages in their own homes. The areas covered are from Pilar de Horadada to La Marina, including Torrevieja, Quesada, Rojales, San Luis, La Zenia, Playa Flamenca and all areas of Orihuela Costa.

