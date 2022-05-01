GMB’s Alex Beresford ‘calls in Met Police’ after being targeted on Twitter

By Alex Glenn • 01 May 2022 • 12:28

Credit: Alex Beresford Instagram

GMB’s Alex Beresford ‘calls in the Met Police’ after being targeted with racist abuse on Twitter.

TV favourite Alex Beresford is said to have called in the police after having been subjected to racist abuse on social media. As reported by The Mirror, on May 1, Alex has finally had enough and has gone to the police.

After being replaced by Laura Tobin, Alex received a racist tweet. Speaking to the Mail Online a source revealed: “He gets so much hate on Twitter and, after this particularly despicable comment, he decided to go to the police. They are now looking into it.

“Alex calls a lot of these people out and tries to shame them but it reaches the point where they have to be properly investigated by officials.”

The source went on to add: “The level of abuse towards him is extraordinary, it is a disgrace. Like many celebrities he will take so much but it gets to the point when something serious needs to be done and the authorities have to get involved.”

Twitter received multiple complaints about the abuse from Alex’s fans. Twitter commented: “After reviewing the available information we want to let you know that @AndrewH1508 hasn’t broken our safety rules. We know this isn’t the answer you’re looking for. If this account breaks our policies in the future, we’ll notify you.”

Shocked by the lack of action taken by Twitter one fan posted: “Words… fail me. How is this still allowed on here? Why isn’t it stamped out at source? So sorry you have to put up with this Alex.”

