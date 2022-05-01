High season vehicle restrictions for 13 Cabo de Gata-Nijar beaches

By Linda Hall • 01 May 2022 • 13:02

CALA CHICA: Vehicle restrictions between June 11 and September 25 Photo credit: parquenatural.com

ACCESS to 13 Cabo de Gata-Nijar beaches will be limited to authorised vehicles between June 11 and September 25.

Raquel Espin, the Junta’s Sustainable Development Delegate to Almeria, also announced that groups of kayaks, canoes and other motorless craft will be limited to five.

Larger groups will need permission from the Delegation stipulating specific protection conditions for the coastal ecosystem while regulating use of the publicly-owned maritime strip, Espin said.

An exception would be made for rescue operations to save human lives, she added.

The Junta is currently tendering the contract to control vehicle access to the national park, control traffic, maintain the natural ecosystem and protect the environment in return for charging each car a €5 fee.