Horror as Brit martial arts boxer smashes skull and limbs in lorry crash in Thailand

By Alex Glenn • 01 May 2022 • 7:49

Credit: GoFundMe

Horror as Brit martial arts boxer smashes skull and limbs in a lorry crash in Thailand. His family are desperate for help to raise funds.

Christian Richardson, from York, has multiple shattered bones after a motorbike crash in Thailand on April 13. The lorry crash smashed his skull and meant that he has undergone numerous operations already. He is still too ill to return to the UK and his medical bills are mounting.

Christian’s family are attempting to raise funds via a GoFundMe page. His family said: “My little brother, Chris (Christian Richardson), needs our help. He recently won his first Muay Thai fight, but now is in a different fight to overcome terrible injuries sustained in a major motorbike accident that happened on April 13, the the first day of Songkran (Thai New Year holiday).

“Chris was hit by a pickup truck as he was leaving a coffee shop, and suffered many injuries and broken bones. Miraculously, he didn’t die or have any brain or spinal injuries. Chris was initially treated at a hospital in Koh Samui for 3 days before being airlifted to Bangkok where he is currently undergoing further surgeries. At the moment, he is unable to get out of bed and is fighting a bad infection in his foot where he has a large open wound. In the next few days, he is going to need an eye/facial surgery to repair a broken cheek bone and a bad orbital floor fracture.”

His family added: “The insurance company has been assessing the case, although we think it unlikely that they will pay, a decision has not been made yet (today is day 12) and as a result our family has had to pay out significant sums of money. To give you an idea the first 2 days of treatment cost 1.1M thai baht (~25,000 GBP or 32,000 USD).

“If you have the ability to donate then it would be most appreciated. If not then I ask a small favour of you, please pray for his recovery.

“If the insurance company decides in his favour then all funds will be refunded.

“Many thanks in advance to anyone who is able to help in any way they can. We need to support our fighter get through this as I know we all want to see him get back to training and having a laugh with us over a pint of Guinness.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.