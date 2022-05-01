By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 01 May 2022 • 23:29

I Was Regularly Touched Up By Senior MPs,' Says Labour's Chris Bryant Source: ChrisBryant

With sleaze in the commons hitting the headlines again, the Commons Standards Committee Chair said that: “I was regularly touched by older more senior MPs when I first came out.”

The Labour MP, Chris Bryant, talking to LBC radio on Sunday May 1 said he had never reported any of the incidents as doing so would have “made him part of the story.”

He said: “I remember when I came in, in 2001, I was regularly touched up by older, senior gay, well, they weren’t out but, MPs.

“I never felt I was able to report it because you end up being part of the story, and that’s the last thing you want.

“And I think a lot of women have been through that.”

Continuing, the MP said he could think of at least four MPs however he declined to name them adding: “I was shocked at the time…none of them are out of course. I think that now if anybody would do that I would be absolutely robust.

“I would a call the person out immediately and I would make a complaint.”

The interview comes amid calls for a major shakeup in the wake of sexual misconduct claims that started with the complaints over Labour’s Angela Rayner’s leg crossing that Tories felt was done on purpose to distract Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

That was quickly followed by the news that an MP had been seen watching porn on his phone in the Commons, resulting in MP Neil Parish resigning.

These cases are however understood to be the tip of the iceberg with more than 56 MPS currently under investigation including three cabinet ministers and two shadow cabinet ministers.

The investigations include allegations of being pestered for sexual favours, inappropriate touching, sending of explicit photos, prostitute usage and even face licking.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker in the House of Commons has called for a review of current working practices in parliament saying that the current structure whereby MPs employ their staff directly needs reviewing.

Comments like “I was regularly touched up by senior MPs” appears to be more common than thought, with many more cases now likely to become public as the focus attention swings away from the politics once again to the behaviour of those in parliament.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.