Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan set to return for Neighbours finale

By Chris King • 01 May 2022 • 0:38

Rumour has it that Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan are to make an emotional return in the grand finale of Neighbours



A report in the Australian newspaper Herald Sun earlier today, Saturday, April 30, claimed that Neighbours legends Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan are going to make an appearance when the Ramsay Street soap takes its final bow this August.

Earlier this year, television bosses announced that they were scrapping the long-running soap, which has graced our screens for close to 40 years. The publication claims that sources told them that ‘Scott and Charlene Robinson’ had filmed scenes at Pin Oak Court in Vermont South, just outside Melbourne.

Back in March, it had been hinted that show chiefs were going to try and tempt Kylie and Jason to make a return and give the soap a ‘fairytale ending’. The final episode is due to be broadcast on Monday, August 1 this year.

When the ‘couple’ got married in 1987, an audience of 20 million viewers tuned in to watch ‘Charlene and Scott’ tie the knot. Jason played the role of Scott from 1986 to 1989, and in March had called the show’s cancellation ‘sad’.

“I think it’s time to celebrate Neighbours. It’s kept my family employed for a long time to be honest! My daughter is in it, so is my dad”, the popular singer and actor commented. “We should be grateful for what it’s given Australia, actors, producers, writers, directors”.

In the 1970s, he explained, his father had “fought very hard for Australian content in television because the government at the time wanted to bring cheaper exports in. As a result of that, we have productions like Neighbours”.

Both Kylie and Jason went on to pursue very successful careers in the music business after leaving Neighbours. Kylie especially has become one of the biggest pop stars in the world since starring as Charlene from 1986 to 1988, as reported by metro.co.uk.

