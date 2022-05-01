Liz Hurley shares sexy snaps from The Royals ahead of Netflix screening

By Fergal MacErlean • 01 May 2022 • 16:41

Image: Liz Hurley in The Royals. Credit: @elizabethhurley1, Instagram.

The 56-year-old played Queen Helena in the hit US series, with feisty Joan Collins as the mother of Liz’s character.

Liz Hurley has now taken to Instagram to share a series of fabulous photos from the series.

Network E! axed the series at the end of the fourth season more than three years ago, but fans can now watch The Royals on Netflix.

In a post Queen Liz wrote: “The Royals has dropped on @netflix All four seasons.

“Such happy memories of making such a fun, silly show about a fictitious British Royal Family.”

A fan replied: “Loved this show!!! More seasons please!”.

The series of photos show Elizabeth behind the scenes with her co-star Dame Joan Collins and one with her lookalike son, Damian.

Liz appears in lingerie and even a sexy maid’s outfit in the snaps.

One hilarious shot shows her with a mock comic expression as the scantily-clad queen, kneeling on her bed, appears handcuffed to drapes.

