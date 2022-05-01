Long-established Albox Rock Fest all set to return in October

By Linda Hall • 01 May 2022 • 14:44
DISTORSION: One of the groups appearing in the 37th edition of Rock Albox Fest
Photo credit: Rock Albox Fest
ROCK ALBOX FEST returns for its 37th edition on October 29.
The concert, one Spain’s longest-established rock concerts. was also one of the first to return last year despite the pandemic, with Parabellum, Manolo Kabezabolo, Manifa, Xuorum and Negocio present on stage on November 6.
Although this year’s performers have yet to be announced, the Rock Albox Fest organisers confirmed that Distorsion, Rat-Zinger and The Nadies would be appearing on October 29.
So, too, will local Albox groups, including La Rabia, who have just released a new disc and have been described as “one of the most promising names in provincial punk.”
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.