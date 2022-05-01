Long-established Albox Rock Fest all set to return in October

By Linda Hall • 01 May 2022 • 14:44

DISTORSION: One of the groups appearing in the 37th edition of Rock Albox Fest Photo credit: Rock Albox Fest

ROCK ALBOX FEST returns for its 37th edition on October 29.

The concert, one Spain’s longest-established rock concerts. was also one of the first to return last year despite the pandemic, with Parabellum, Manolo Kabezabolo, Manifa, Xuorum and Negocio present on stage on November 6.

Although this year’s performers have yet to be announced, the Rock Albox Fest organisers confirmed that Distorsion, Rat-Zinger and The Nadies would be appearing on October 29.

So, too, will local Albox groups, including La Rabia, who have just released a new disc and have been described as “one of the most promising names in provincial punk.”