By Tamsin Brown • 01 May 2022 • 12:47

'Lost Heritage, Recovered Heritage' exhibition in Orihuela explores 18th and 19th-century sculpture in Spain. Image: Catedral de Murcia, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

The exhibition titled ‘Lost Heritage, Recovered Heritage’ in Orihuela explores the evolution of 18th and 19th-century sculpture in Spain, and particularly Francisco Salzillo.

The temporary exhibition ‘Lost Heritage, Recovered Heritage’ (Patrimonio perdido, patrimonio recuperado) can be visited at the Diocesan Museum of Sacred Art in Orihuela until Wednesday, June 1, from Tuesday to Sunday and on public holidays from 10am to 2pm, and also from Tuesday to Saturday from 4pm to 7pm.

The exhibition consists of three pieces from a private collection in Murcia that serve as a guide to the evolution of 18th and 19th-century sculpture in the south-east of Spain, which was significantly marked by the work of the Murcian sculptor Francisco Salzillo Alcaraz.

The image of the Virgen del Socorro by José Caro Utiel and Francisco Salzillo; the carving of Saint Anthony, by José López; and the drawing of the Last Supper that Santiago Baglietto designed for the Venerable Third Order of Saint Francis of Orihuela are the main features of the exhibition. For more information, visit https://museodeartesacro.es/.

