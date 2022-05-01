McDonald’s employee reveals a drink served contains a pound of sugar per gallon

By Fergal MacErlean • 01 May 2022 • 15:23

Credit: WikimediaImages

A former McDonald’s manager has taken to TikTok in a video that has gone viral on YouTube where she shares the secrets of a “nasty” drink.

In a video clip, Tell me a company secret that you can share because you don´t work there anymore, Nicole Weiser reveals the shock claim.

“I was a manager at a McDonald’s,” Weiser explained. “I worked there for about three years.”

While she worked at the fast-food chain, there were two four-gallon jugs of tea: a red jug for sweet tea, and a green jug for unsweetened tea.

Until Weiser knew how the drinks were made, she would sometimes have a cup of sweet tea but once she knew how much sugar it contained she stopped drinking it, branding the beverage “nasty”.

“For every four gallons of the red jug, the sweet tea, there was a full four-pound bag of sugar emptied into it,” Weiser revealed. “One pound per gallon of tea.”

“I stopped drinking the tea after I realised that,” she confirmed. “That’s nasty.”

The Sun, who reported on the video on April 29, contacted McDonald’s and requested more nutritional and ingredient information on the menu item.

