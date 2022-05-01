Met Police officer keeps job despite appearing on Big Brother

By Alex Glenn • 01 May 2022 • 8:09

Credit: Met Police

Met Police officer keeps job despite appearing on Nigerian Big Brother.

A final written warning has been issued by the Metropolitan police after a constable starred on Nigerian Big Brother without permission. The officer has undergone a thorough investigation.

On April 29, the Met police revealed that a misconduct hearing had decided that PC Khafilat Kareem “should be given a final written warning after gross misconduct was proven.”

The hearing deemed that “PC Kareem had breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to ‘orders and instructions’ and ‘discreditable conduct.’”

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Day, Transformation Directorate, said: “Permission was refused for PC Kareem to appear on the Nigerian version of Big Brother as it was felt it was not in the best interest for either her or the Metropolitan Police Service to take part. Despite this refusal, she went on the show anyway.

“A detailed investigation was carried out by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards which concluded PC Kareem should face gross misconduct proceedings.

“Being a police officer means you must abide by the standards of professional behaviour. PC Kareem’s behaviour clearly fell far short and she has been given a final written warning.”

According to the Met police: “In June 2019, PC Kareem requested unpaid leave to appear on the show. Although permission for the leave was granted, permission to take part in the show was not.

“Shortly afterwards PC Kareem left the UK and without permission took her work laptop with her. She featured in the show in July 2019 and surrendered her laptop to the show’s organisers. The panel found this breach of professional standards, relating to the laptop, proven at the level of misconduct.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.