Much-needed Tajo water ‘will be lost to the sea’ claim

By Linda Hall • 01 May 2022 • 10:23

NEGRATIN RESVOIR: Water is needed for Almeria province agriculture Photo credit: Jose Antonio Casanov

CUTTTING the Tajo-Segura water transfer by 40 per cent will take a toll on Almeria’s agriculture.

The central government’s policy of increasing the Tajo’s environmental flow to safeguard the river’s ecosystem comes into effect on May 3, thereby reducing Almeria, Murcia and southern Alicante’s share.

Almeria’s allocation will diminish by an annual 11 cubic hectometres, including seven cubic hectometre for agriculture.

Tajo water, supplemented by the desalination plant and the Negratin reservoir, has irrigated approximately 8,000 hectares of Huercal-Overa, Cuevas del Almanzora and Vera’s agricultural land.

The Tajo water is good quality and costs around 12 cents per cubic metre, compared with 45 cents for desalinated water.

Growers dependent on the pipeline water intend to take legal action, demanding €5 billion compensation for Almeria, Murcia and Alicante.

“Losing this water won’t be felt for just a year, but forever,” said Fernando Rubio, speaking for the Aguas del Almanzora irrigation syndicate.

The Tajo-Segura pipeline provided Almeria province with an annual 15 cubic hectometres for crops and nine for domestic use since 1980.

Slashing Almeria’s allocation will not only affect agriculture, as publicly-owned Galasa needs this water to complement the Acuamed desalination plant’s supply used in 20 municipalities.

“This madness benefits no-one because the water will be lost to the sea in Lisbon,” Rubio told the local Spanish media.