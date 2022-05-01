Nancy Pelosi pledges US support until ‘fight is done’ in secret Ukraine visit

By Fergal MacErlean • 01 May 2022 • 15:54

Image: Nancy Pelosi in 2020. Credit: United States Congress, Office of Nancy Pelosi.

The speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has met the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in an unannounced visit to Kyiv.

Nancy Pelosi and Zelensky both released footage on Sunday, May 1, of their meeting.

A statement from Pelosi’s office said the visit was the first official Congressional delegation to have visited Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

Pelosi told Zelensky: “We are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom.

“Your fight is a fight for everyone.

“Our committment is to be there for you until the fight is done.”

On Sunday, Pelosi’s office released the following statement: “Our Congressional Delegation had the solemn opportunity and extraordinary honor of meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other top Ukrainian officials in Kyiv.

“Our delegation traveled to Kyiv to send an unmistakable and resounding message to the entire world: America stands firmly with Ukraine.

“Our meeting with President Zelensky began with him thanking the United States for the substantial assistance that we have provided.

“He conveyed the clear need for continued security, economic and humanitarian assistance from the United States to address the devastating human toll taken on the Ukrainian people by Putin’s diabolic invasion – and our delegation proudly delivered the message that additional American support is on the way.”

The US delegation, currently in Poland, will meet with President Andrzej Duda and senior officials.

The visit came a week after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin traveled to Kyiv, where they pledged more military aid for Ukraine.

Last week, the Biden administration asked Congress to pass a $33 billion support package for Ukraine, including more than $20 billion in new military and security aid.

